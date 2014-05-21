Roma keeper De Sanctis has elbow surgery

The 37-year-old established himself as first choice at the Stadio Olimpico under Rudi Garcia after moving from Napoli in July 2013.

He only missed two Serie A matches as Roma finished second behind Juventus and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

And De Sanctis has now had an operation on his right elbow, and will begin his rehabilitation - which is expected to last around two months - next week.

"Today Morgan De Sanctis has undergone arthroscopic surgery to clean the joint and remove a moving body in the right elbow," a statement published on Roma's official website read.

"The intervention was a complete success. The player, after a period of seven days in complete rest, will begin his rehabilitation treatment.

"The recovery time will be about 60 days."