Roma midfielder Pjanic open to PSG switch

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international has made 19 Serie A appearances for Roma this season, scoring three times and helping his side to second in the table.

And having been linked with a move away from the club, with the Parc des Princes said to be a potential destination, the former Metz and Lyon man has admitted he would not be averse to a return to France.

However, he also explained he is happy at Roma and was not necessarily looking for a transfer.

"Paris is the only club where I would go if I had to return to France," he told Telefoot.

"I am at Roma - a great club - and I feel very comfortable here.

"If there is to be a transfer all three parties must agree. Currently, this is not the case."

Pjanic spent five seasons in Ligue 1 in total, featuring in Metz's return to the top flight in 2007-08 before joining Lyon a season later.