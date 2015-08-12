Roma recruit Dzeko: I'll always be a City fan

Bosnia-Herzegovina international striker Edin Dzeko said he will always be a Manchester City fan after joining Serie A outfit Roma on a season-long loan deal.

Dzeko's long-awaited transfer to Roma was completed on Wednesday, with the Bosnian moving to the Italian capital on a temporary basis until June with a view to a permanent switch.

The 29-year-old, who found playing opportunities hard to come by last season having made just 11 Premier League starts, was a key member in City's two title-winning teams in 2011-12 and 2013-14.

And Dzeko thanked the club for their support since arriving from Wolfsburg in January 2011.

"After four-and-a-half years, filled with your chants for me and my love for you, the time has come to say goodbye," he said. "I have spent some of the best moments of my career at Manchester City, moments that I will never forget.

"Five trophies and many more wins over our biggest rivals, as well as the joy on your faces are all the things a person can never forget.

"Thanks you for everything. Thank you to all the people in the club who have always been there for me.

"I owe a special thank you to my team-mates and staff who have become like family to me in these years - which is precisely how I saw Manchester City - as one big family.

"And as you know, saying goodbye to close ones is always the hardest.

"Yes, it is time to say goodbye and face new challenges. I am moving forward to a new country, to another great club with amazing fans. But the time spent with you, as well as the happiness and love I have felt there will always stay with me.

"I will continue to be a big fan of Manchester City, to whom I wish all the best and many more trophies and happiness in the future."