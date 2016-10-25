Roma welcome back Strootman, Rudiger for Sassuolo clash

Luciano Spalletti will welcome back Antonio Rudiger and Kevin Strootman for Roma's trip to Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Germany international Rudiger has recovered from the knee injury that saw him miss Euro 2016 and is ready to make his first official appearance of 2016-17, while midfielder Strootman has shaken off a back problem he suffered while on international duty with Netherlands.

"Strootman is fit again and ready to play. Rudiger is back with us as well," Spalletti said at a news conference.

"Juan Jesus is not in the squad because of a calf problem, while Mario Rui and [Thomas] Vermaelen are not ready yet.

"We hope to have Bruno Peres and Diego Perotti back for the game against Empoli."

Roma will be looking to keep the pressure on Juventus with a win over Sassuolo, but Spalletti has acknowledged a tough task awaits.

"Sassuolo are a well-drilled team with a strong club behind them," the coach said.

"They are a fearsome proposition.

"When Eusebio Di Francesco worked with me at Roma as team manager you could already see he had coaching in his blood," he added, referring to the Sassuolo coach.

Roma go into the game at Stadio Citta del Tricolore second in Serie A, two points behind leaders Juve after winning four and drawing one of their last five matches in all competitions.

Sassuolo are six points back in ninth spot, having drawn 1-1 at Bologna last time out.