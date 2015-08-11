Romagnoli relishing Milan switch

Alessio Romagnoli is relishing the chance to work with Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic once again as his switch from Roma nears a conclusion.

The 20-year-old defender spent last season on loan with Mihajlovic at Sampdoria, making 28 Serie A starts as the Genoa club finished in seventh place.

His impressive displays at the heart of the Sampdoria defence impressed Mihajlovic, who is poised to make the youngster his latest new signing in a new-look Milan side.

Romagnoli is set for a medical in Milan on Tuesday and is looking forward to a new challenge.

"It's all very exciting for me," the Italy Under-21 international told the club's official website. "Milan are one of the most important clubs in the world. Now it's up to me to do well.

"Mr. Mihajlovic told me that if there was a chance, he would take me with him.

"Now I want to help the team and I will try to give my best, my all.

"With [Roma boss Rudi] Garcia I had a good relationship, he said he wanted to keep me for many reasons, but then the club has made the decision to sell me and I wanted to come to Milan."