Romain Saiss insists players should not forget the struggles of supporters

Romain Saiss insists players cannot forget the struggles of supporters during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old understands the everyday problems fans are having to endure.

Wolves host Newcastle on Sunday as English football continues to play behind closed doors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saiss worked in his family restaurant while playing semi-professionally in France with Valence and knows players need to be grateful for their lifestyle in the current climate.

He said: “Where I come from, my family ran a restaurant and they would work until one or 2am every day cleaning dishes and clearing up after people, and I would help out to earn a bit of money to put petrol in my car to go to training, but this is the real life.

“We know as footballers that we have a lot given to us, even if sometimes it’s hard, in real life it’s even harder.

“It could be tough every day like it is in this moment of the pandemic, it’s hard for all the people working in the pubs or the restaurants, so for me as a person, I learned a lot and it helped me to be who I am today.”

Wolves beat Leeds 1-0 in their last outing and have won three of their five league games this season.

They welcome a Newcastle side who are yet to beat them since Nuno Espirito Santo’s side returned to the Premier League in 2018.

Saiss told the club’s official site: “In terms of points, we are better than last season. Of course, we lost two games in a row, it was not good because we didn’t play very well, but after that, the coach said that this is a new situation for all the team.

“It was a short preparation for the team at the start of the season, so it made us stronger because we knew it would be tough. But now, we’ve won the last two games, so we are now more confident, and we just want to keep going and keep winning games.”