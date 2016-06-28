Roma's Doumbia joins Basel on loan

Roma's Seydou Doumbia will spend the new season on loan at Swiss champions Basel.

The 28-year-old has struggled to get regular football in the Italian capital, making just 13 Serie A appearances since joining from CSKA Moscow in January 2015.

He enjoyed a fruitful loan spell back at his former club and a less productive one with Newcastle United during the 2015-16 campaign.

Capped 33 times by Ivory Coast, Doumbia was part of the side that won the 2015 African Cup of Nations, scoring his penalty in the shootout success over Ghana.

His temporary move was confirmed on Tuesday by both clubs.