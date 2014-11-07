Roma's Pallotta sets sights on Serie A title

Roma were the surprise package in the league last term with a second-placed finish behind champions Juve, albeit 17 points behind, and they have started 2014-15 well.

Rudi Garcia's men are second after 10 games, three points adrift of leaders Juve, and club president Pallotta believes Roma can usurp Massimiliano Allegri's side and claim a first title since 2001.

"I think we can win the league," he told the Corriere dello Sport. "Why should I not?

"We have a strong team and I have no doubt that we have the staff.

"It's true, we are second to Juventus, but we can recover.

"We aim to play an important season and we want to win again on Sunday. I have confidence in Roma."

Pallotta also has faith that Roma can emerge from their UEFA Champions League group with Bayern Munich, knocking Manchester City and CSKA Moscow out in the process.

With two games remaining in Group E, Garcia's side are second, level with CSKA on four points, while City are bottom with two.

"We have to look to the future with optimism," he added. "We have faced Bayern twice already and the future is in our hands.

"I'm sure we can progress."