Manchester United star expects to leave club in the next fortnight

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku hopes to leave the club in the next 11 days, according to the Daily Mirror.

Inter manager Antonio Conte has made the Belgium international his leading transfer target this summer, and Lukaku wants to seal a switch from England to Italy before the two clubs meet each other in a friendly on July 20.

Inter and United are due to lock horns in Singapore in an International Champions Cup fixture.

The Nerazzurri have yet to meet the Red Devils' £75m asking price, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Lukaku that he will be allowed to depart if the club's demands are met.

The former Chelsea striker scored 15 goals in 45 games for United last term.

