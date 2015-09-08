Romero: Van Gaal saved my career

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero has thanked Louis van Gaal for the confidence shown in him and conceded he might still have been without a club had it not been for the Manchester United manager.

Romero was a free agent after leaving Sampdoria at the end of the 2014-15 before he was snapped up by United.

The 28-year-old has started all four of United's Premier League fixtures and kept three clean sheets amid the David de Gea saga.

However, the Argentina international admitted there was less interest than he had been hoping for after his good performances at this year's Copa America and the 2014 World Cup.

"I am very grateful to Van Gaal. I found it difficult to find a new club, even though I had played well at the World Cup and the Copa America," Romero told La Nacion.

"I do not have the feeling that I am the undisputed No.1 already, but I do feel a lot of support from the technical staff.

"It is very important for a goalkeeper to feel the support of the coach. You don't rotate goalkeepers. You either start or have to settle for a spot on the bench. There is no third option. And Van Gaal is giving me the confidence I need.

"Although I missed part of pre-season, I immediately started playing for the biggest club in the world, because that is what Manchester United are. Playing for United is like a dream come true and I hope it will not end any time soon."

It is unclear as of yet whether he will continue to start for United now that De Gea's proposed move to Real Madrid has fallen through.