Ronaldinho set to stay at San Siro
By app
MILAN - Ronaldinho is set to stay at AC Milan next season despite media reports in Brazil saying he is trying to engineer a move to Flamengo, the Serie A side's chief executive said on Thursday.
"Up to now there has been no request from the player to leave and no offer," Adriano Galliani told reporters.
"I repeat, Dinho is a Milan player and next season he will play for Milan."
Galliani also said Milan were close to signing Genoa's Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos on loan but played down reports the club was again trying to sign Wolfsburg striker Edin Dzeko.
