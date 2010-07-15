Ronaldinho set to stay at San Siro

"Up to now there has been no request from the player to leave and no offer," Adriano Galliani told reporters.

"I repeat, Dinho is a Milan player and next season he will play for Milan."

Galliani also said Milan were close to signing Genoa's Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos on loan but played down reports the club was again trying to sign Wolfsburg striker Edin Dzeko.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook