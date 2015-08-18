Ronaldo back in Real squad, Benzema misses out

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Real Madrid's squad for Tuesday's Santiago Bernabeu Trophy clash with Galatasaray, but the injured Karim Benzema remains absent.

The pair missed Real's Audi Cup matches in Munich as Ronaldo was suffering a back problem while Benzema injured his thigh.

Ronaldo returned to training last week and had never been a doubt for Real's competitive opener against Sporting Gijon on Sunday, although Benzema's thigh problem appears more troublesome.

The France international – who continues to be linked with Arsenal – is not in the squad for Tuesday's clash, with Raphael Varane (muscular) and Pepe (leg) also out injured.