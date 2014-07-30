Ronaldo could face Man United, says Ancelotti

The UEFA Champions League holders remain winless on their pre-season tour of the US after a penalty shootout loss to Inter and a 1-0 reverse to Roma on Tuesday.

But Ancelotti revealed that his side are set to be boosted by the return of Portugal international Ronaldo, who is yet to appear for Real after representing his nation at the World Cup.

"He did two sessions today and he is working well on his own," said Ancelotti, whose charges tackle Ronaldo's former employers United on Saturday in Michigan.

"Let's see if in the next few days he can train with the team and can play against Manchester.

"We have to be careful, right now we have to be calm."

Ancelotti also claimed that there were no set plans to bring in any more signings following Real's acquisition of James Rodriguez and Toni Kroos.

"We have to think about the players who are at Real Madrid at the moment," Ancelotti said.

"The market ends on August 31 and a lot of things could happen but we have to focus on those that we have."