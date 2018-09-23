Ronaldo has nothing to prove, says Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri dismissed suggestions Cristiano Ronaldo had something to prove after his red card in the Champions League.

Ronaldo, 33, was sent off in the Champions League for the first time during Juve's 2-0 win over Valencia on Wednesday.

But the superstar forward will get a chance to put that disappointment behind him on Sunday, when Juve visit Frosinone in the Serie A.

Allegri dismissed any claims Ronaldo needed to prove a point at the Stadio Benito Stirpe, saying the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had already done so throughout his illustrious career.

"He will have a great performance as he did in the first 30 minutes in the Champions League," he said.

"Everyone always has very high expectations of him but do you think he still has something to prove? I think he simply needs to play and enjoy himself, scoring goals as he always does. He has already proved everything in his career.

: " is one of the best players in the world and I'm happy with how he's doing. He brings a lot of value to the squad but the team don't depend on him."

"He is a very a demanding player, especially with himself, so I'm sure he will play a great game. Wednesday's episode is already in the past."

Ronaldo has scored two goals in five games for Juve since arriving at the club from Real Madrid in July.