Ronaldo: I want another six years at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has underlined his intention to retire at Real Madrid – but he insists he can keep playing for at least another five years.

The 30-year-old was awarded the fourth European Golden Shoe of his career on Tuesday after scoring 48 league goals last season, placing him ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain should he opt to call time on his spell in the Spanish capital, but the former Manchester United star has no such plans.

"Since I came here I've had to think big because Madrid is the biggest club in the world. It's a beautiful moment in my sporting life. To win four Golden Boots is a great honour," he told Marca.

"I want to say thanks to my team-mates because without them I wouldn't have the chance to win it. The physios, too – they help me stay strong physically throughout the season and they work well for me and for Real Madrid.

"I want to win more, I still feel good, I feel young. I'm 30 and I want to play for five or six more years and in these years I want to do things well and try to keep my level from the last few seasons.

"I know it'll be more difficult every time, but in my head I think it's possible. I want to win and I'm at the best club in the world. I have a contract until I'm 33 and as I've said many times, my dream is to finish here at Real Madrid because I feel good, I feel useful, and I want to keep going.

"I always look for more. I wan the fifth Boot, the sixth... Madrid have to win all the time and this year won't be any different. We want to win the league, the Champions League and the cup."

Ronaldo is eager to land more goalscoring prizes in the coming seasons but has warned that the race for the Golden Shoe will not simply be contested by himself and Messi.

"I thought of winning one, two, but not four. But sometimes you get into a sequence. This last time, for instance, I started scoring goals in the first few games and thought: 'Okay, it's going well, I'll carry on'," he explained.

"There are many great forwards in Europe, in England, in Germany... [Wayne] Rooney, Aguero, [Robert] Lewandowski, Neymar, [Karim] Benzema is also great, Luis Suarez is another. There are great players and I feel privileged to have won four times. But I want to keep winning more."