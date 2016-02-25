Ronaldo: I want to stay at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he wants to stay at Real Madrid despite continued speculation over his future.

Talk has grown of a potential transfer for the Portugal star at the end of the season, with Paris Saint-Germain widely mooted as a possible destination for the three-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Andrea Pirlo have talked up the prospect of Ronaldo moving to MLS in future and Barcelona star Neymar even suggested this month that the 31-year-old would be welcome to cross the divide and join Madrid's great rivals.

Despite some criticism of his form at times this season, Ronaldo has stressed he continues to feel appreciated by the Madrid fans and is eager to prolong his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I feel the support of the fans. When the people sing my name, I'm proud," he told Madrid club sponsor Mahou.

"When you play for the biggest club in the world, you have pressure, although I'm used to it now. The size of the club makes people look at you differently, but the balance on a personal level has been positive since I came here. I'm very happy and I want to continue here."

Despite winning La Liga and the Champions League just once each since his move from Manchester United in 2009, Ronaldo insists he has no regrets over his career in Spain.

"To be the best in Europe is the biggest dream and we did it two years ago. It was a unique moment for us and for the fans, but there have been other important ones," he said.

"I could not be more proud of the time I've spent with Real Madrid."

Madrid host Atletico Madrid in the derby on Saturday and Ronaldo accepts it is a must-win game if they are to have any hope of overhauling Barcelona, who have a nine-point lead on Zinedine Zidane's side at the top of the table.

"It's an important game at home, with our fans. They defend very well but we have to win. Although La Liga is difficult, we're going to fight until the end," Ronaldo added.