Ronaldo: If Messi were in my team, I'd have more Ballons d'Or

Cristiano Ronaldo claims he would likely have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Lionel Messi if they played in the same team.

The Real Madrid forward claimed the fourth trophy of his illustrious career on Monday after a superb year in which he won the Champions League and Euro 2016 with Portugal.

Messi finished second in France Football's vote, but still has the edge over his long-time rival, having won the prize five times.

But Ronaldo believes he could have eclipsed Messi's achievements had the pair been fortunate enough to be team-mates.

"It's a difficult question. I don't know," he told France Football.

"It would be interesting to see both of us in the same team. I think great players should play together. So if we were in the same team, I think I would have more than him, but he wouldn't be far off.

"Everyone knows Messi is a great player. He's won five Ballons d'Or."

Ronaldo is looking to secure his fourth trophy of 2016 this week as Madrid aim to win the Club World Cup for the second time in three seasons.

And the 31-year-old hopes that success in Japan could be a springboard to a clean sweep of trophies for 2016-17, as well as a possible fifth Ballon d'Or at the end of next year.

"I'm going to try," he replied when asked if he could match Messi's tally. "I'll be in the fight, as always, but my objective now is to win the Club World Cup, an important trophy.

"After that, to win La Liga. It's a title that Real wants to win. And if possible, the Champions League again and the Copa del Rey. I always want to win everything."