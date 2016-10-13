Ronaldo: It's my dream to stay at Madrid for many years

Cristiano Ronaldo described it as his "dream" to remain at Real Madrid for many years to come following a stellar year for the Portugal forward.

Ronaldo won the Champions League for a third time in his career in May, before lifting the European Championship trophy with his country in France.

The 31-year-old's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu runs until 2018, although the announcement of a longer deal is reportedly imminent.

And, speaking after being given the Champions League No1 award, voted for by readers of Marca and La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo stressed his desire to continue his career at Madrid.

"I've won the Champions League and the Euros, it's a beautiful moment in my career and my sporting life," he said.

"It just makes me want to keep working hard for this club.

"It's my dream to keep playing for Real Madrid and I really want to stay here for many years because the club holds a special place in my heart."

Ronaldo has scored three goals in six appearances in all competitions for Madrid this season.