Ronaldo mentoring starlet Jese, says Pepe

The Portuguese winger was crowned winner of the Ballon d'Or earlier this year, while his young colleague has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Real squad.

And defender Pepe revealed Ronaldo had been a source of assistance to Jese, helping him settle into life in the first team.

"Cristiano talks a lot with Jese," Pepe is quoted as telling Onda Cero. "Jese asks a lot of questions and Cristiano is always aware of it so he can answer.

"Many people have the idea that (Cristiano) is cold and unfriendly but he's a normal guy.

"He’s a good friend to his friends. He gives many things to the physios, and tries to help so many people."

Discussing his own future, Pepe hailed Carlo Ancelotti for bringing unity to Real after succeeding Jose Mourinho as coach.

He added: "I never looked to leave Madrid because I have a contract and I respect the club. Ancelotti has brought peace here. Everything has calmed down."

Real currently sit three points clear of local rivals Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.