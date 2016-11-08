Ronaldo 'one of the greatest' ever - Ozil

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil lauded Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest footballers of all-time.

The pair spent three seasons together at Real Madrid from 2010-13, winning LaLiga, a Cope del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

Ozil hailed the three-time Ballon d'Or winner, with whom he combined well during their time together at the Spanish giants.

"I really enjoyed playing with him because he made me better on the pitch," the German told Arsenal Media.

"He's a good guy and a good friend of mine. Of course I gave my assists, a lot to him, and he knows, but I really enjoyed playing with him because it was easy.

"He doesn't need a lot of chances, even if I give him two assists, he scored two. He's a very amazing player, one of the greatest footballers in history."

Ronaldo signed a five-year deal with Madrid on Monday, extending his stay at Santiago Bernabeu until 2021.

Ozil, who joined Madrid at the age of 21, talked up Ronaldo's professionalism and work ethic.

"I never saw a guy like him, he works really hard. He's the first guy to get in in the dressing room and the last guy maybe to go to his house," he said.

"He's very professional, always he wants to fight, even in the training games. If you see a player like this over there, of course you are looking what he does."