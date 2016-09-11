Ronaldo: Real Madrid will win LaLiga this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has little doubt Real Madrid will prove to be too strong for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the race for the LaLiga title this season.

Madrid last won the domestic crown in 2011-12 and have had to play second fiddle behind their rivals since.

Nevertheless, they have made a fine start to the 2016-17 campaign and have already taken a lead over both Barca and Atletico, much to Ronaldo's delight.

"I want to win all possible trophies and would love to win LaLiga," the attacker told reporters.

"It is a title that we will be going after and the team is looking good and solid. We've started well and I hope we can continue to do well.

"It is a long competition, but I am convinced we will win it this year."

Recent reports suggested Ronaldo is set to sign a contract renewal with Madrid and the 31-year-old hopes to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for the rest of his career.

"At the moment I can't imagine anything other than seeing out my career at Real Madrid," he added.

"It is the biggest club in the world and the best players are here. What I really want is to keeping moving forward and to end my career here."