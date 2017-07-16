Ronaldo is so happy at Madrid, says Morientes

Cristiano Ronaldo is "so happy" at Real Madrid and the LaLiga champions are delighted with their star forward, according to Fernando Morientes.

Ronaldo, 32, has been linked with a shock move from Madrid, with Paris Saint-Germain and his former club Manchester United reportedly interested.

But United manager Jose Mourinho said on Saturday his team never considered a move for Ronaldo, labelling it "mission impossible".

Morientes, who won three Champions Leagues and two LaLiga titles at Madrid, has no doubt Ronaldo will stay at the European champions.

"I haven't heard Cristiano saying he wants to leave," he said at the Star Sixes tournament.

"I already know how this works… At the end of every season there are a lot of rumours and doubts on the big players. Ronaldo is one of them.

"I am calm because he hasn't spoken… At the time when he speaks, we will see.

"But I am pretty sure that Cristiano is so happy at Real Madrid, and Real Madrid is happy with Cristiano. So it will be complicated [if he leaves]."

A four-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo has claimed two LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues at Madrid, amid numerous other trophies.