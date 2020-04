Ronaldo spearheads Juventus' Champions League squad

Cristiano Ronaldo can gear up for his first Champions League campaign as a Juventus player following his inclusion in Massimiliano Allegri's group-stage squad.

Leonardo Spinazzola is the only first-team member excluded from the 23-man selection as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury.

Five-time winner Ronaldo brings significant Champions League know-how to a club seeking its first European trophy since 1996.

The 33-year-old is the competition's all-time leading scorer, although he is yet to open his Juve account.

He will meet former club Manchester United, LaLiga side Valencia and Swiss outfit Young Boys in a tricky Group H.

Juventus squad in full:

Mattia Perin, Carlo Pinsoglio, Wojciech Szczesny; Andrea Barzagli, Mehdi Benatia, Leonardo Bonucci, Joao Cancelo, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernardeschi, Emre Can, Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic; Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean, Mario Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo