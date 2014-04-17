Ronaldo targets Real return against Bayern

The Portugal international has not featured for Carlo Ancelotti's men since the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final with Borussia Dortmund on April 2, originally missing out with a knee injury before picking up a thigh complaint.

Ronaldo was a bystander as Real collected the Copa del Rey trophy on Wednesday thanks to a 2-1 Clasico triumph over rivals Barcelona at Mestalla.

The 29-year-old forward was disappointed not to be involved in Valencia, but hopes to face reigning German and European champions Bayern at the Bernabeu when Real play the home leg of their Champions League semi-final.

"I'm really happy. I wanted to play and help the team but my team-mates did a great job. I'm getting better, now I don't feel any pain," Ronaldo told the club's official website.

"I might be back in time for next Wednesday or perhaps the second leg of our Champions League tie.

"Bit by bit I'm feeling better and what I want more than anything is to be able to help the team out as soon as possible."

Ronaldo urged his team-mates to enjoy the Copa success, while maintaining focus on their bid for a treble.

He added: "We have to enjoy this," he said. "The team was great.

"I'm very happy. It is the first trophy of the season but we will keep on fighting for the other two."