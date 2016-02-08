Ronaldo: Two more years at Real Madrid and then we'll see

Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested he could leave Real Madrid when his contract expires in June 2018.

The Portugal international has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks, while he has himself hinted at interest in a move to the MLS.

He wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for two more years, though, before potentially moving on.

"I have been in Spain for six years now. I was in Manchester for six years as well and that was a great experience, a great championship, but for me this is the best league in the world," the attacker said after collecting his top goalscorer trophy at a ceremony organised by Marca.

"It's a privilege to be here. I want to be here for a couple more years and then we'll see. That's the duration of my contract and I want to give my all in that time.

"I dedicate this award to the team, to the coaches, the staff and everyone at Madrid. Without them, I wouldn't have been able to score so many goals last season.

"Let's hope the fans keep supporting as they have been. They are spectacular. We will give everything on the pitch to try and win trophies and the Champions League once again."

The 31-year-old has netted 30 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Madrid this season.