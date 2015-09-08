Ronaldo will beat Messi to Pichichi trophy, says Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has backed Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo to pip Barcelona forward Lionel Messi to the Liga top goalscorer award this campaign.

The Portugal international netted 48 times last term to scoop the Pichichi award ahead of Messi, and Ancelotti has little doubt he can repeat that feat this term, even though both men remain scoreless so far in 2015-16.

"It is a bit strange that neither Ronaldo, nor Messi has scored yet this [Liga] season," Ancelotti told reporters.

"But I do not have any doubts about Cristiano. I know him very well and I am willing to bet that he will win the Pichichi trophy again this season.

"When I was in charge last season, he scored 61 goals in all competitions. He really was incredible.

"Messi's drought so far is also quite unusual, but there is no reason to doubt him either. He is one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

"Cristiano and Messi are among the best ever and Spain is really fortunate to enjoy both of them."

Ronaldo, 30, has won the Pichichi trophy three times so far in his career, emerging top of the goalscoring charts in 2010-11, 2013-14 and last season.