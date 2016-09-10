Ronaldo: Xavi won zero Ballons d'Or - I won three

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken aim at Xavi following the former Barcelona midfielder's comments claiming Lionel Messi is superior to the Real Madrid star.

Xavi stated this week that even though Ronaldo is an "extraordinary" player, he cannot be compared to Messi as the Argentine is on another level.

Ronaldo was not impressed by the midfield maestro's dig and suggested he is merely trying to make headlines, adding the 36-year-old's individual trophy cabinet is no match for his.

"Everyone knows that anyone who wants to make the front pages has to talk about me," Ronaldo told reporters.

"Xavi has not won a single Ballon d'Or. I have won three."

Ronaldo scored once as Madrid beat Osasuna 5-2 on Saturday and the Portugal star was pleased to have made his comeback after two months on the sidelines due to a knee injury, lasting for 66 minutes before making way for Karim Benzema.

"I am feeling well physically and could have played 90 minutes without problems," he added.

"But I was still feeling a bit of fear at certain moments. That's only normal after a spell on the sidelines.

"I have gained rhythm, scored a goal and got a good feeling. Everything is great."

Ronaldo also briefly touched on speculation he is set to sign a new deal, stressing he would not hesitate to tie himself down had he been in charge at Madrid.

"If I was the president, I would renew my contract for 10 more years," he concluded.

The 31-year-old's existing deal is due to expire in 2018.