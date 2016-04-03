Rooney 99 not out: The numbers behind Man Utd's 1,000 league goals at Old Trafford

When Anthony Martial hit the target against Everton on Sunday, he etched his name into the Manchester United record books by scoring the club's 1,000th goal at Old Trafford in the Premier League era.

The France international scored at the back post after 54 minutes, converting Timothy Fosu-Mensah's cross after Marcus Rashford's flick set up the opportunity.

United are the most successful club in the history of the Premier League, winning the title on 13 occasions under legendary manager Alex Ferguson and there have been a plethora of memorable goals at the Theatre of Dreams over the past 24 years.

The sight of Steve Bruce heading in a 96th-minute winner against Sheffield Wednesday that proved the catalyst in their 1992-93 winning title season, and also acted as a precursor to the coining of the term 'Fergie Time', is one that will live long in the memory.

So are the images of Wayne Rooney berating referee Neale Barry before surging forward and unleashing an unstoppable 30-yard volley past Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given, Eric Cantona's deliciously deft chip over Sunderland's Lionel Perez and Cristiano Ronaldo's scarcely believable swerving free-kick against Portsmouth.

Using Opta stats, we take a look at some of the numbers behind the 1,000 United goals scored at Old Trafford in the Premier League.



TOP SCORERS AT OLD TRAFFORD

It is perhaps little surprise that Rooney, who is closing in on Bobby Charlton's all-time record of 249 United goals, leads the way with 99 Premier League goals at Old Trafford. What is surprising is that the captain's tally is way out in front and some 40 more than nearest challenger Paul Scholes, while United legends Ruud van Nistelrooy, Andrew Cole and Cantona do not even make the top five.

99 - Wayne Rooney

59 - Paul Scholes

57 - Cristiano Ronaldo

53 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

50 - Ryan Giggs

49 - Andrew Cole

48 - Ruud van Nistelrooy

37 - Eric Cantona

HAT-TRICK HEROES

Ronaldo enjoyed a goal-laden six-year spell in Manchester, but the Portuguese superstar scored just one Premier League Old Trafford hat-trick. Van Nistelrooy managed four, including in a 4-1 win against Charlton Athletic in May 2003 that put United on the brink of the title. His tally is matched by Dimitar Berbatov, who memorably scored all of United's goals in a 3-2 win over rivals Liverpool in September 2010.

4 - Ruud van Nistelrooy

4 - Dimitar Berbatov

3 - Andrew Cole

2 - Wayne Rooney

2- Dwight Yorke

BRILLIANT BRACES

Sometimes, a player falls just short of taking home the match ball, indeed for Rooney that has happened on 21 occasions at Old Trafford.

21 - Wayne Rooney

16 - Cristiano Ronaldo

10 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

8 - Paul Scholes

7 - Ryan Giggs

SPOT ON

Van Nistelrooy was famed for his clinical edge from 12 yards and he scored more penalties than any other at Old Trafford, although his miss against Arsenal in 2003 was one of the reasons the Gunners went unbeaten en route to the title that season.

12 - Ruud van Nistelrooy

10 - Wayne Rooney

8 - Cristiano Ronaldo

7 - Eric Cantona

6 - Denis Irwin

HOW DO OTHERS COMPARE?

United are, unsurprisingly, the first team to reach 1,000 home Premier League goals but how does that tally against others?

1,000 - Manchester United

916 - Arsenal

900 - Chelsea

868 - Liverpool

761 - Tottenham

THE LANDMARKS

Martial made history with the 1,000th goal, but there are others who hold notable milestones.

1st goal - Denis Irwin (vs Ipswich Town, August 22, 1992)

100th goal - Eric Cantona (vs Nottingham Forest, December 17, 1994)

500th goal - Ryan Giggs (vs Middlesbrough, February 11, 2004)

MOST OLD TRAFFORD GOALS IN A SEASON

One of Ronaldo's most memorable campaigns came when he plundered 31 league goals in United's league and Champions League double in 2007-08, a particularly prolific one on home turf.

21 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2007-08)

17 - Wayne Rooney (2009-10, 2011-12)

16 - Ruud van Nistelrooy (2002-03)

16 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2008-09)

16 - Dimitar Berbatov (2010-11)

THE PREMIER LEAGUE OPPONENTS

Scoring goals as a visitor at Old Trafford is no easy feat, but United fans will be disappointed to see that a Liverpool hero has the most success on their hallowed turf.

5 - Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

4 - Edin Dzeko (Manchester City)

4 - Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

INDIVIDUAL BRILLIANCE

Sometimes, a hat-trick is just not enough. These United stars all achieved sensational individual feats with more than three goals in a game.

5 - Andrew Cole (vs Ipswich Town, March 4, 1995)

5 - Dimitar Berbatov (vs Blackburn Rovers, November 27, 2010)

4 - Wayne Rooney (vs Hull City, January 23, 2010)

4 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (vs Everton, December 4, 1999)

4 - Andrew Cole (vs Newcastle United, August 30, 1999)

TEAM WORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK

As well as individual feats, United have handed out plenty of hammerings in wonderful team displays at Old Trafford - the biggest of which came in a 9-0 demolition of Ipswich Town in 1995 when Cole achieved his five-star display.

9-0 - vs Ipswich Town, March 4, 1995

8-2 - vs Arsenal, August 28, 2011

7-0 - vs Barnsley, October 25, 1997

7-1 - vs West Ham, April 1, 2000

7-1 - vs Blackburn Rovers, November 27, 2010