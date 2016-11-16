Rooney apologises to Southgate over 'inappropriate' photos

England captain Wayne Rooney has apologised to interim manager Gareth Southgate after the emergence of photos he acknowledges are "inappropriate".

The 31-year-old said sorry to Southgate and FA technical director Dan Ashworth on Wednesday, while also apologising to any young England fans who may have seen images of him attending a wedding at the team's hotel.

Photos emerged in a report from The Sun which allegedly showed the Manchester United forward drunk three days before the international friendly against Spain.

It was claimed Rooney attended a wedding held at the national team's hotel 24 hours after Friday's 3-0 win over Scotland and prior to Tuesday's draw with Spain, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Rooney was unable to play against Spain due to what Southgate insisted was a minor knee injury – a stance he was forced to reiterate after the match.

"Naturally Wayne is sorry that pictures taken with fans have been published today," a spokesperson from Rooney's management team said in a statement.

"Although it was a day off for the whole squad and staff, he fully recognises that the images are inappropriate for someone in his position.

"Earlier today Wayne spoke privately to both Gareth Southgate and Dan Ashworth to unreservedly apologise.

"He would like to further extend that apology to any young fans who have seen those pictures."

The apology comes as the Football Association review their policy around England players' free time after the controversy surrounding Rooney.

The FA confirmed the review in a statement and reminded the squad of their responsibilities.

"All England personnel have a responsibility to behave appropriately at all times," read the comments from the governing body.

"We will be reviewing our policy around free time whilst on international duty."

United play Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, with Rooney hoping to be passed fit to play.