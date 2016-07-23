Rooney backs Allardyce appointment

Wayne Rooney believes Sam Allardyce is the right man to lead England forward, and the Manchester United captain is determined to remain a key figure in the national team set-up.

Allardyce was confirmed as the new England manager on Friday after Roy Hodgson vacated the position following their disappointing Euro 2016 campaign, in which they crashed out in the last 16 against minnows Iceland.

Rooney said Allardyce will introduce a different style of play to the team, but hopes it can bring the nation long-awaited success on the international stage.

"I think it's a good appointment for England," said Rooney, after United succumbed to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the International Champions Cup in China.

"He'll probably bring a different way of playing to England and hopefully it's a good way and we can be successful under him.

"I only know him through teams he has managed. I have seen him a few times off the pitch, but it's like everyone, I know him through the teams in the Premier League."

Rooney, who has 115 England caps, is just 10 short of the record held by Peter Shilton, and the 30-year-old said he will not be giving up international football anytime soon.

"Am I going to carry on? Of course," Rooney said. "It was asked of me after the Euros but yes, I'll be there."