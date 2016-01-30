Rooney closing in on Manchester United scoring record

Wayne Rooney is just seven goals away from becoming Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer.

The United captain scored in their 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win against Derby County on Friday, making it six goals in his last six appearances.

That form has seen him take his total tally for United to 243 in all competitions, just six behind Old Trafford legend Bobby Charlton, and he could break the record this season.

Rooney has already claimed one record this season after he overtook Charlton's scoring record for the England national team in September.

"I’m well aware [of the club record]. Like the England record, when it was getting closer, it was coming up every week, so I’m sure it will now," Rooney said.

"But it’s great to be mentioned alongside Bobby’s record and, hopefully, before the end of the season I can pass that and kick on from there.

"It’s been a good start to the new year both personally and scoring goals.

"I’m feeling fit, and although the result against Southampton in our last league game was a bad one on a personal level I’m enjoying my game and scoring goals so hopefully that’ll continue."