Rooney excited to work with Falcao at United

Falcao's future became the most talked-about issue during the final throes of the transfer window, with the 28-year-old linked with a number of clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal.

On Monday, it became clear the Monaco striker was set to join United on a season-long loan, with the deal only confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the Premier League granted the Old Trafford club an extension.

Falcao adds further quality to Louis van Gaal's already star-studded forward line, with the likes of Rooney, Robin van Persie, Juan Mata and Angel di Maria already in the ranks at Old Trafford.

At a press conference on Tuesday, United and England captain Rooney expressed his pleasure that the move had managed to go through.

"I don't know how Falcao's arrival could affect my role," he said. "I think it is a fantastic signing.

"He is one of the best players in the world. It is a real show of intent by Manchester United.

"It is a thrill. We have an exciting team. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead and I want it to be successful."