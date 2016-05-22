Rooney not drawn on Van Gaal future

Wayne Rooney refused to comment on rumours surrounding Louis van Gaal's Manchester United future following their FA Cup final triumph, stating it would be "unfair".

Ahead of Saturday's match at Wembley, a report in Spanish newspaper AS suggested the Dutchman would be dismissed and replaced by Jose Mourinho in the aftermath of the match.

United clinched the trophy by overcoming Crystal Palace 2-1 after extra time and Van Gaal declined to discuss the rumours during his post-match media conference, having previously hinted to BT Sport he hoped to remain in the post.

Rooney would not be drawn on the topic, adding it is down to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Van Gaal to supply clarification.

"I know nothing at all. That's a question for Louis van Gaal or Ed Woodward. It's nothing to do with me," he told Sky Sports News.

"I don't want to speak about how Louis van Gaal has been because he's still our manager and he's still in his job.

"I think it's unfair after he's led us to win the FA Cup that we speak about him as if he's not here.

"I think he's a good manager and we are grateful for him helping us win this FA Cup. It's down to him or Ed Woodward to decide what happens."

Van Gaal was approached by Sky Sports News upon leaving United's team hotel in London on Sunday and, when asked for a comment, he offered the cryptic response: "No, no - it's over."