Rooney ruled out of Estonia match

England captain Wayne Rooney will miss his country's Euro 2016 qualifier against Estonia due to an ankle injury.

Rooney has not trained fully since joining up with Roy Hodgson's squad and will not be risked for Friday night's game, with England having already secured qualification to the finals in France next year thanks to a perfect record of eight wins from eight matches played in Group E.

A statement on the FA's official website did not rule Rooney out of the final match of England's campaign in Lithuania.

The Manchester United forward sustained the ankle problem during his club side's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal last Sunday.

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott could come into contention to start in a central attacking role in Rooney's absence.

In England's previous qualifier against Switzerland, Rooney converted a penalty to become his nation's all-time leading scorer.

He will be presented with a commemorative golden boot by Bobby Charlton, whose long-standing mark of 49 goals he surpassed, at Wembley before the Estonia match.