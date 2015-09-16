Rooney should not be Manchester United's No.9, says Van Nistelrooy

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy believes Anthony Martial should get the nod as the Old Trafford side's starting striker ahead of Wayne Rooney.

The England star has been United's No.9 in the opening weeks of the 2015-16 campaign, until injury forced him out of the games against Liverpool and PSV, yet Van Nistelrooy believes former Monaco youngster Martial is a better option up front.

"If Martial keeps doing what he did against Liverpool he could be a revelation. On the other side, is it really realistic to expect that from him? Hopefully for United he can be the one," Van Nistelrooy told reporters.

"He looks like the out and out striker that is needed.

"Wayne Rooney is playing in that position but I don't think he is an out and out striker. Obviously he can fulfil that role and score his goals but it would be a good combination if Martial was up front and Rooney was just off him. That would be a good strike force.

"I didn't know anything about Anthony but it could be one of those unexpected successes. He needs time, but he looks like he has a lot of quality."

Martial scored on his debut against Liverpool at the weekend, but was unable to add to his tally in the 2-1 Champions League defeat versus PSV on Tuesday.