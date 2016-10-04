Rooney understands United axing

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has no complaints over losing his starting spot, and he is eager to take his chance when he gets it.

Although he started in the EFL Cup, Rooney was dropped in the wake of United's 3-1 loss at Watford last month.

The England international understood manager Jose Mourinho's decision after his display at Vicarage Road.

"Listen, I had a bad game at Watford. I played bad, I know that and I understand that," Rooney said, via The Independent.

"I think if he was picking the next team on the back of that, I understand not playing. The team have done well, certainly in the Leicester game since that.

"I understand I have to work hard and try and get back and try and get my chance and take it."

Mourinho had suggested Rooney returned from the previous international break a different player, with United losing three straight matches.

With the 30-year-old benched, Mourinho's men have claimed wins over Leicester City and Zorya, while being held by Stoke City.

"The team came back different, but I'll take a lot of that," Rooney said.

"Of course, I've done that throughout my career, but we have to work as a team in terms of trying to win and, if I'm on the bench, so be it.

"I'll fight. I won't not fight for my place, I'll fight to try and get back in."