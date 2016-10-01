Rooney will not lose Manchester United captaincy, insists Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has insisted Wayne Rooney will remain Manchester United captain despite losing his place in the first team at Old Trafford.

Rooney was dropped from the starting XI for last week's Premier League win over Leicester City and also started from the bench in the Europa League game against Zorya Luhansk.

Nevertheless, Mourinho is adamant Rooney has no reason to worry about potentially losing the armband, regardless of his changed status.

"Wayne is the captain, no matter what," the manager told reporters.

"It doesn't matter whether he is on or off the pitch. He is my captain and the captain of the club and the captain of the players.

"And that is difficult, to be the captain of everyone. So he has all the respect and all the support. He is a Manchester United man, he is a great professional and wants to win and of course he was happy when we scored.

"He is speaking to the players and motivates people. He does exactly in the dressing room the same as he did a couple of weeks ago when he was starting matches. He is our man. He will score goals for us and he will work hard for us, I have no doubts about it."