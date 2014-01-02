Rose: Adebayor like a new signing for Tottenham

Adebayor's days at Tottenham appeared to be numbered when he was left out in the cold by Andre Villas-Boas.

However, the Togo forward was given a lifeline when Villas-Boas was sacked last month and has made the most of a second chance given to him by new head coach Tim Sherwood.

Adebayor took his tally to four goals in his last five games when he scored the opener in a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on New Year's Day.

And defender Rose, who spent last season on loan at Sunderland, is delighted to have the former Arsenal man leading the line once again.

"He has been like a new signing," Rose said.

"He has scored four goals in his last five games, which is brilliant for us.

"Considering he didn't play a game from pre-season until a few weeks ago, his energy levels have actually been brilliant.

"There were no questions about his attitude during his first season under Harry Redknapp and I can't speak for last season because I wasn't here.

"When I came back pre-season, his attitude was fine. Obviously there was a bit of a disagreement between him and Andre but it is finished now and we are all grateful he is back in the team."

Rose also believes Sherwood's decision to play two strikers will bring out the best in Roberto Soldado, who was employed as a lone frontman by Villas-Boas.

He added: "No disrespect to Andre but playing one up front has been a bit frustrating and hard for Soldado at times.

"It is nice that he has got a bit of help up there with Adebayor."