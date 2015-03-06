Rose backs Ramsey to be success with QPR

Ramsey took charge at Loftus Road after Harry Redknapp's resignation and was handed the reins until the end of the season after an impressive start to the role.

QPR welcome Spurs in the Premier League this weekend, which will see Ramsey link up with a number of players he coached at youth level who have become Tottenham first-teamers, including Ryan Mason, Harry Kane and Rose.

The left-back described Ramsey's attention to detail as being exactly what QPR will need in their fight to beat the drop.

"I didn't see his appointment coming, if I'm being honest, but it's always nice to see a black manager in the Premier League and I hope he can keep them up," Rose told the Evening Standard.

"Is it important for football? Of course. It's no secret that there are not too many and I'm really pleased he's been given the chance to fulfil his potential.

"He was a brilliant coach when he was here.

"His attention to detail was fantastic. He always concentrates on your passing.

"When he was part of Tim Sherwood's coaching team in the second half of last season, we did a lot of passing drills and if you played a sloppy pass, he would hit the roof.

"He would always demand your full concentration and I can see him doing very well at QPR."