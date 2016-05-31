Rosicky included in final Czech Republic squad for Euro 2016

Tomas Rosicky has been named in Czech Republic's final squad for Euro 2016.

The midfielder, who is set become a free agent when his Arsenal contract expires at the end of June, was selected in the provisional squad despite playing just 19 minutes for the London club in a campaign ravaged by injuries.

Rosicky featured in only five of Czech Republic's 10 qualifying games but captained his country in a 6-0 friendly win over Malta on Friday.

And he will provide a veteran presence in a squad lacking in household names, with the 35-year-old and his Arsenal team-mate Petr Cech the most experienced members of the 23-man group.

Sparta Prague midfielder Lukas Marecek and striker Patrik Schick were both omitted, having survived the first cut from 28 to 25.

Czech Republic face Russia and South Korea in their final pre-tournament friendlies before Group D clashes with Spain, Croatia and Turkey.

Czech Republic squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech (Arsenal), Tomas Vaclik (Basel), Tomas Koubek (Slovan Liberec, on loan from Sparta Prague).

Defenders: Theodor Gebre Selassie (Werder Bremen), Roman Hubnik (Viktoria Plzen), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim), Michal Kadlec (Fenerbahce), David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen), Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Watford), Marek Suchy (Basel), Tomas Sivok (Bursaspor).

Midfielders: Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin), Borek Dockal (Sparta Prague), Daniel Kolar (Viktoria Plzen), Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague), David Pavelka (Kasimpasa), Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux), Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal), Jiri Skalak (Brighton), Josef Sural (Sparta Prague).

Forwards: David Lafata (Sparta Prague), Tomas Necid (Burkaspor), Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague).