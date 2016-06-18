Rosicky ruled out of Euro 2016

Czech Republic have confirmed that captain Tomas Rosicky will play no further part in Euro 2016 after suffering a thigh injury that rules him out for three to six weeks.

The 35-year-old playmaker set up Milan Skoda for the Czechs' first goal in a 2-2 draw with Croatia on Saturday, but later pulled up clutching the back of his leg.

Team doctor Petr Zeman told reporters that a scan has revealed the extent of Rosicky's injury.

"Tomas underwent a detailed magnetic resonance imaging scan in the local hospital, which unfortunately confirmed our suspicion that there was an injury to the thigh," said Zeman.

"One hundred percent [he will] not intervene in any match in the coming days, certainly not with the Turks, and we believe that even in the coming weeks will not be able to play any match in Euro 2016.

"He's getting a variety of drugs. But it's always a matter of weeks. With this injury, it is very individual, but it will between three to six weeks."

Zeman confirmed that Czech Republic have no other injury concerns in their squad ahead of their final group match, against Turkey, in Lens on Tuesday.

Borek Dockal could therefore return from an ankle injury after playing no part in the tournament so far.