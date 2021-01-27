Ross County boss John Hughes pleased with loan deal for Blackburn’s Joe Hilton

Ross County have signed Blackburn goalkeeper Joe Hilton on loan until the end of the season.

Hilton, 21, began his career at Manchester City and Everton and had a loan spell at Fleetwood earlier this season, making three appearances.

Staggies boss John Hughes told the club website: “Joe is a good, young goalkeeper. He is a big boy at 6ft 6in and has all the attributes to be successful in the game.

“He needs to use this spell to come in and compete with Ross Laidlaw, try and push each other on and make the next step in his development.

“When you look at the clubs he has been at and the coaches he has worked with, he has the foundations to build on, but he has to keep pushing himself every day.

“Coming to Ross County he will know in his mind what he wants to achieve, the ball is in his court, we will work him hard and try to make sure that he continues to develop.”