Ross County captain Marcus Fraser to leave club after rejecting new contract

Ross County have lost their captain after Marcus Fraser rejected the offer of a new contract.

The former Celtic defender made almost 200 appearances for County after arriving in January 2015.

In a statement, co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson said: “Marcus has been a tremendous servant to this club, and I am sure will always be fondly remembered by the Ross County family.

📝 Club News— Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 5, 2020

“Personally, we can’t thank Marcus enough for his commitment, dedication and professionalism during his time with us and the club, he has always given 100 per cent for this club.

“Having played a big part in some of the club’s most successful moments in recent times it is important that we take this time to applaud a player who has dedicated a lot to our club. We wish Marcus and his young family the very best going forward.”

County are still awaiting an answer from centre-back Callum Morris as Fraser joins Richard Foster, Lewis Spence, Sean Kelly and Declan McManus in departing the Dingwall side this summer.