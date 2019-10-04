Ross County pair Lewis Spence and Lee Erwin pushing for starts

Midfielder Lewis Spence and forward Lee Erwin could be involved when Ross County host St Johnstone on Saturday.

The pair were named on the bench for the Staggies’ last two matches and are vying to make their first league appearances of the season following spells on the sidelines.

Iain Vigurs (foot) is still absent as he waits to discover whether he requires an operation, while Nathan Baxter (shoulder), Callum Morris (groin), Ross Draper, Don Cowie (both knee) and Sean Kelly are out.

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon is out for up to eight weeks after a scan revealed the extent of a knee injury.

The 23-year-old suffered the training ground mishap during the week.

Midfielder Liam Craig is still sidelined with a groin injury and will miss the trip.

Provisional Ross County squad: Laidlaw, Foster, Fraser, Fontaine, Grivosti, Watson, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Stewart, Spence, Reid, McKay, Henderson, Graham, Erwin, Ruddy.

Provisional St Johnstone squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Vihmann, Kerr, Callachan, Davidson, Holt, Swanson, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Hendry, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Booth, Parish.