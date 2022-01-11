Ross County sign defender Declan Drysdale on loan from Coventry

Ross County have made their first signing of the January transfer window after recruiting defender Declan Drysdale on loan from Coventry.

The 22-year-old centre-back joins the Staggies until the end of the season after struggling to get game time at his parent club.

Malky Mackay is pleased to bring Drysdale to County after seeing Harry Clarke – who had shone on loan in the first half of the season – recalled by Arsenal last week.

The manager told County’s website: “We are delighted to have Declan joining us. He is somebody we have tracked and scouted, and we have been keen to try and bring him to our football club for a period of time.

“Declan has some fantastic attributes, as well as being a modern defender, and we were really eager to get him here.”

Drysdale has enjoyed loan stints at Solihull, Gillingham and Cambridge in the past two years.

Mackay added: “He has been part of two promotion campaigns, and brings a wealth of experience to Ross County, despite only being 22.

“Obviously, his willingness and commitment to go out and play games, to test himself against the best players in our league, means that we feel we have a player that is ready to really push himself in the Scottish Premiership.”