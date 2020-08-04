Ross County striker Ross Stewart eager to build on impressive debut season

Ross Stewart is determined to prove his impressive top-flight debut campaign was no one-off.

The Ross County striker got the new season off to a flying start with a well-taken penalty in a 1-0 win over Motherwell on Monday.

Stewart scored seven Scottish Premiership goals last season and 11 in all before a hamstring injury forced him to miss the first two months of 2020.

The 23-year-old said: “I have always put pressure on myself to do well. Coming off a pretty good season last year, there are going to be a lot of people saying ‘can he do it again’?

“I will certainly give it my all every time I cross that white line. It was great to get a goal in the first game of the season, and hopefully I can build on that and get some more.”

The former Albion Rovers and St Mirren forward was making his first start of the year with his comeback limited to two substitute appearances before lockdown.

“Just as I was coming back into the team after injury, Covid happened, which was quite disappointing,” he said.

“But I used that time to get my body ready for where it needed to be for the first game back.

“I felt good out there and it was good to get 90 minutes under my belt. I was delighted with how the night went.”