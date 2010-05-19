Rossi agent reveals Premier League interest

Rossi’s advisor Andrea Pastorello has claimed that the Premier League quartet have all shown interest in the 23-year-old, who has hit 17 goals for Villarreal this season.

Rossi’s agent told calciomercato.it: "In the last weeks, he was watched by several English clubs. He's on the notebooks of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham.

"We have met with leaders from these clubs and not mere emissaries, who took private jets to watch him."

The American-born forward is a former youth academy graduate at Manchester United, but failed to make sufficient impact at Old Trafford to sustain a place in the first team under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He made just five league appearances for United, netting once against Sunderland in October 2005.

Loan spells with Newcastle United and Parma followed in his time with the Red Devils, before his switch to Villarreal in 2007.

Earlier in the month Pastorello revealed that Rossi looks almost certain to leave Villarreal in the summer in order to further his career.

“Rossi will almost certainly leave Villarreal and could return to Italy. He is followed by many clubs, but we are in no hurry,” he said.

Since joining the Spanish outfit Rossi has found the kind of form to attract the attentions of Italy manager Marcello Lippi, earning 14 caps for the Azzurri to date.

Indeed, Rossi’s form at club level has earned the forward a place in Lippi’s Italian squad for the forthcoming World Cup finals in South Africa.

And any eye-catching performances at the tournament could see interest from England’s elite stepped up, with Rossi looking almost certain to leave Spain this summer.



By Joe Brewin

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook