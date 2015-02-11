Rossi closing in on Fiorentina return

Rossi has not featured for Fiorentina since a 2-2 draw at home to Torino on the final day of the Serie A season.

The former Villarreal man was integral to Fiorentina's success last season, scoring 17 goals despite being injured for large parts of the campaign.

Vincenzo Montella's side have been without a recognised goalscorer in recent months, but the return of Mario Gomez, and potentially Rossi, will lift morale at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

"I'm feeling fine, I've started training again," explained Rossi. "It will take a little longer to get back on the pitch, but I'm satisfied with my progress so far.

"We are a team with a lot of talented players, we lost a champion like [Juan] Cuadrado, but we managed to get [Alessandro] Diamanti and [Mohamed] Salah.

"They already made an impact last Sunday - we're happy about our squad right now."

Salah and Diamanti played in the 3-2 win over Atalanta at the weekend, with the latter getting on the scoresheet.