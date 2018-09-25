Rossi to face anti-doping hearing

Giuseppe Rossi will face a hearing with Italy's anti-doping agency Nado Italia next month after reportedly failing a drug test.

Former Manchester United and Villarreal forward Rossi is currently without a club after being released by Genoa at the end of last season.

Nado Italia announced on Tuesday that Rossi will be put before its national anti-doping tribunal on October 1.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, this relates to an adverse finding returned by the 31-year-old on May 12 after Genoa's 1-0 Serie A defeat to Benevento.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports Nado Italia's prosecutor is pushing for a 12-month suspension and that Rossi tested positive for dorzolamide – an anti-glaucoma agent commonly found in eye drops.