Rossi to face anti-doping hearing
Former Manchester United and Villarreal forward Giuseppe Rossi has been called to a hearing on October 1 by Italy's anti-doping agency.
Giuseppe Rossi will face a hearing with Italy's anti-doping agency Nado Italia next month after reportedly failing a drug test.
Former Manchester United and Villarreal forward Rossi is currently without a club after being released by Genoa at the end of last season.
Nado Italia announced on Tuesday that Rossi will be put before its national anti-doping tribunal on October 1.
According to Italian news agency ANSA, this relates to an adverse finding returned by the 31-year-old on May 12 after Genoa's 1-0 Serie A defeat to Benevento.
Gazzetta dello Sport reports Nado Italia's prosecutor is pushing for a 12-month suspension and that Rossi tested positive for dorzolamide – an anti-glaucoma agent commonly found in eye drops.
