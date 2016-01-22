Rossi joins Levante on loan

Giuseppe Rossi has joined Levante from Fiorentina until the end of the season, the Liga club have confirmed.

Former Villarreal striker Rossi has started just four Serie A games in 2015-16 after battling to regain full fitness following his latest knee problem.

The 28-year-old has now opted to return to Spain for first-team football as he aims to get his career back on track after a succession of injuries with which he has been blighted since 2011.

"Levante and Fiorentina have reached an agreement for the signing of Giuseppe Rossi until the end of the season," a statement released by the Spanish club on Friday confirmed.

Rossi revealed to supporters on Twitter that he was saddened to be leaving the Artemio Franchi but was desperate to get back to playing regularly.

"I'm the first to be disappointed because I owe a debt to the Fiorentina fans," Rossi said. "I gave my all in everything I've done, from therapy to training in recent times, because I wanted to continue to give them emotions on the pitch. But it's hard to do when chances are few and far between.

"Football is life for me, and if you take that away from me I can never be happy. I hope that you and the Fiorentina fans can understand me because I want to smile again. I'll always keep the Viola in my heart, and I can never forget the goosebumps you gave me on Sundays."

Rossi excelled with Villarreal during his previous spell in La Liga, before he twice damaged knee ligaments in a 12-month period prior to his move to Fiorentina.